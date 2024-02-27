Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 270 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

