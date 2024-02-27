Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 330 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.