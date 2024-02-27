Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 920 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,020,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 91,856 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 326,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.