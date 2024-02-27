Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

