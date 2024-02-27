Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,556 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

