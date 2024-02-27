Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

