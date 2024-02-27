Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $531,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $286.59. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

