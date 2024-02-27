Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $246.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $248.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

