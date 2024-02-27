Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

