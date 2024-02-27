Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

