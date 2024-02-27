Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.