Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 990 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

