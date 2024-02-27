Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Outperform”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $156.56 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

