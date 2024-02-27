Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,196.55 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,135.46. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.