MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

