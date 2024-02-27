Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 24.1 %
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
