Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,399 shares of company stock valued at $329,102 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

