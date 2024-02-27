Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

