Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

TAP opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

