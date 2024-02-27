Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 15th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.2 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

