MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

Shares of MDB opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

