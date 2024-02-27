Monster Beverage (MNST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 858,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

