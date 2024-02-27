Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

