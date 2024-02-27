Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

