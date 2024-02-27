Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

