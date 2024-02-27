Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 180.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

