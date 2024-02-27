Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Robert J. Chumley Sells 7,016 Shares of Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.32. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

