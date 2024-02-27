National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

EYE stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $50,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $16,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $20,614,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

