Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 100,655 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Crown worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after buying an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.