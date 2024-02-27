Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 360,390 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Barclays worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

