Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,954 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

