Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 81,934 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 138.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $73.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.