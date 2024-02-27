Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.