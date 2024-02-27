Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 13,313 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

