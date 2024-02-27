Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,920 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

LEN stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

