Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,402 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,169,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

