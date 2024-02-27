Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

