Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,653,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,757,000 after purchasing an additional 113,139 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.8 %

ZBH stock opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

