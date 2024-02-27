Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of ASE Technology worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

