Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,069.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

View Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,293 shares of company stock valued at $113,515,121. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.