Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $61,470,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

