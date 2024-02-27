Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.19 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,277 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of EQT worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EQT opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

