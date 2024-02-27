Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.39 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $171.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

