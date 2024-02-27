Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

Ameren Company Profile



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

