Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.64 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.64% of WD-40 worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

