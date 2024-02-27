Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

MANH opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

