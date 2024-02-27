Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.69 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.30% of RLI worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

