Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.49 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

