Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

