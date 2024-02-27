Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.